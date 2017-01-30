Chelsea Open Talks With Inter To Sign Winger

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea are in talks to snap up French winger Jonathan Biabiany from Italian giants Inter.



Blues boss Antonio Conte is looking to add to his squad before the transfer window closes and has turned to a market he knows well in the shape of his native Italy.











According to Sky Italia, Chelsea have opened talks with Inter aimed at signing winger Biabiany, with the Blues wanting the 28-year-old on loan until the end of the season.



Palermo had been hopeful of signing the former Parma man, but Chelsea's entry into the race complicates matters.





The French winger started his career at Inter and, following spells with Chievo Verona, Modena, Parma and Sampdoria, has come full circle and is back at the San Siro.