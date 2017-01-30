XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/01/2017 - 22:33 GMT

Crystal Palace Make Offer For Southampton Target Mamadou Sakho

 




Crystal Palace have made a late move to sign centre-back Mamadou Sakho from Liverpool.

Sakho is surplus to requirements at Anfield and it had been thought he was weighing up offers from Southampton and Spartak Moscow.




But now there is another option for Sakho as, according to French sports daily L'Equipe, Crystal Palace have slapped in a bid for the former Paris Saint-Germain star.

Eagles boss Sam Allardyce is frantically trying to reinforce his squad for the battle against relegation from the Premier League and has zeroed in on Sakho.
 


Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has frozen Sakho out of the first team picture at Anfield after the defender fell foul of him during pre-season.

It now remains to be seen what Sakho's next move is, or whether the offer Crystal Palace have made is acceptable to Liverpool.

Sakho was expected to leave Liverpool last summer, but surprisingly decided to stay put.
 