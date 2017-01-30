Crystal Palace Make Offer For Southampton Target Mamadou Sakho

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace have made a late move to sign centre-back Mamadou Sakho from Liverpool.



Sakho is surplus to requirements at Anfield and it had been thought he was weighing up offers from Southampton and Spartak Moscow.











But now there is another option for Sakho as, according to French sports daily L'Equipe, Crystal Palace have slapped in a bid for the former Paris Saint-Germain star.



Eagles boss Sam Allardyce is frantically trying to reinforce his squad for the battle against relegation from the Premier League and has zeroed in on Sakho.





Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has frozen Sakho out of the first team picture at Anfield after the defender fell foul of him during pre-season.