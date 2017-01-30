Doesn’t Look Like It Will Happen – Arsene Wenger Provides Transfer Update On Arsenal Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsene Wenger has revealed that it is likely that defender Carl Jenkinson might not leave Arsenal before Tuesday's transfer deadline.



Arsenal have made it clear that the defender is free to leave the club during the ongoing transfer window and Crystal Palace have been keen on snapping up the full-back this month.











Wenger revealed a few weeks ago that the defender only has to agree personal terms with Palace to complete the move to Selhurst Park, but it seems the transfer is off.



The Arsenal boss revealed that deal has stalled and while the club are still open to doing a deal for Jenkinson, the defender might not leave the Emirates before the deadline.





Asked about the latest on Jenkinson, Wenger said in a press conference: “There is no news about him at all.

“We are still open because we have many players in that position.



"[But] at the moment, it doesn’t look like it will happen.”



The Frenchman also added that the deal with Palace is not off as far as Arsenal are concerned and admits that if Jenkinson leaves, it will be a permanent transfer.



Asked if the Palace deal is off, Wenger said: “For us, no but for him, I don’t know.



“Yes [it will be a permanent deal].”

