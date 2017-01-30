Eupen Coach Signals Movement On Celtic And Liverpool Target Henry Onyekuru

Follow @insidefutbol





Eupen boss Jordi Condom has signalled that there may be movement over Nigerian forward Henry Onyekuru, a target for Celtic and Liverpool, before the transfer window slams shut on Tuesday.



Onyekuru has gone AWOL at the Belgian club as he tries to force an exit and he has not featured in Eupen's last two matches.











Eupen have been keen to keep hold of Onyekuru, with Anderlecht's sporting director revealing at the weekend he has asked about the 19-year-old but been told nothing is happening this month.



But the situation may have changed.





Following Eupen's loss against Mouscron, Condom was quoted as saying by L'avenir: "I am not counting on Henry Onyekuru."