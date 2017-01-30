XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

30/01/2017 - 12:37 GMT

Eupen Coach Signals Movement On Celtic And Liverpool Target Henry Onyekuru

 




Eupen boss Jordi Condom has signalled that there may be movement over Nigerian forward Henry Onyekuru, a target for Celtic and Liverpool, before the transfer window slams shut on Tuesday.

Onyekuru has gone AWOL at the Belgian club as he tries to force an exit and he has not featured in Eupen's last two matches.




Eupen have been keen to keep hold of Onyekuru, with Anderlecht's sporting director revealing at the weekend he has asked about the 19-year-old but been told nothing is happening this month.

But the situation may have changed.
 


Following Eupen's loss against Mouscron, Condom was quoted as saying by L'avenir: "I am not counting on Henry Onyekuru."

It has been suggested that after the forward skipped training for the last four days, Eupen may be prepared to play ball before the window slams shut.

Celtic have had a bid knocked back for Onyekuru already this month, while Liverpool have been confirmed as keen by sources close to the player.

Several other clubs are keeping a close watch on proceedings in Belgium too,

Onyekuru's goals helped Eupen win promotion to the Belgian top flight last season and this term he has netted ten league goals.
 