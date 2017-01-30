XRegister
06 October 2016

30/01/2017 - 15:35 GMT

Genoa In Late Push For Celtic Target

 




Genoa are pushing to land Juventus midfielder Hernanes, who has also been mooted as a last minute target for Celtic.

Brendan Rodgers' men were keen on the experienced Brazilian during last summer's transfer window and have been claimed to have rekindled their interest this month.




But according to Italian daily Il Secolo XIX, Genoa are working overtime to get a deal done for Hernanes, as they eye landing him before the transfer window shuts.

The 31-year-old has found it tough to nail down a regular starting spot in Turin this season and is tipped to leave the Italian champions.
 


But it is a race against time for interested parties to snap the former Lazio and Inter man up before the window slams shut on Tuesday night.

Genoa have had a tough campaign so far and sit in a lowly 15th spot in the Serie A table, having taken just 25 points from their 22 games.

Signing Hernanes would be a big boost for the club as they look to kick on during the second half of the campaign.

It remains to be seen whether Celtic make a late push to win the race for the Brazilian's signature however.
 