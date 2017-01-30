XRegister
X
06 October 2016

30/01/2017 - 13:11 GMT

Hull City Slap In Bid For Newcastle United Target

 




Hull City have slapped in a bid for Angers forward Nicolas Pepe, who has also been linked with a move to Championship high flyers Newcastle United.

The 21-year-old forward's performances in Ligue 1 this season have attracted the attention of a few clubs in France and Europe and have led to speculation over his future.




Ligue 1 giants Marseille and Lyon are interested in snapping up Pepe in the ongoing transfer window and the young forward is also the subject of interest from Newcastle United.

However, it has been claimed that a Premier League side have joined the chase for the player as according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, Hull City are trying to sign the forward in the last hours of the ongoing transfer window.
 


The Tigers have made a positive move by lodging a bid with Angers for Pepe and are waiting for a response from the Ligue 1 outfit, who are mulling over the offer from the Premier League strugglers.  

After losing Robert Snodgrass to West Ham recently, Marco Silva is aware that he needs to add goals to his squad to boost Hull’s chances of Premier League survival this season.

And it seems Pepe is one of the players the new Hull boss is keen to bring in as part of the deals he is keen to pursue in the last couple of days of the winter transfer window.

The Ivory Coast international has a contract until 2019 with Angers.
 