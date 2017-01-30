I Wanted To Make Example Of Dimitri Payet – West Ham Supremo Comments After Midfielder Joins Marseille

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United co-chairman David Sullivan has explained the club's decision to sell Dimitri Payet, after the midfielder completed a £25m move to French giants Marseille.



Payet had told West Ham he no longer wished to play for the club and was pushing to leave the London Stadium, with his heart set on returning to former club Marseille.











Sullivan insists he was disappointed with Payet's behaviour and wished to keep him at West Ham in order to "make an example of him", however he ultimately consented to the sale to preserve squad unity.



The Hammers supremo says that boss Slaven Bilic was keen for Payet to be sold.





Sullivan told the club's official site: "The club would like to place on record its sincere disappointment that Dimitri Payet did not show the same commitment and respect to West Ham United that the club and fans showed him, particularly when it rewarded him with a lucrative new five-and-half-year deal only last year.