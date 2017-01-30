It’s Very Simple – Brendan Rodgers Slams Door Shut On Chelsea’s Craig Gordon Approach

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers insists that he has no intention of selling goalkeeper Craig Gordon, who is wanted by Chelsea, in this month's transfer window.



The Premier League giants have made two offers for Gordon, but Celtic do not want to let their first choice custodian leave for Stamford Bridge.











Chelsea are showing no sign of giving up in their chase for Gordon, but Rodgers is clear that for him the goalkeeper is simply not leaving.



"It's very simple. I spoke to you on Friday and told you he wasn't moving. I told you last night no more movement", Rodgers said at a press conference, when asked about Gordon.





"We now sit here on Monday afternoon and I will tell you the exact same thing – nothing new to add", he continued.