Jurgen Klopp Unsure On Sadio Mane’s Availability Against Chelsea

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed that forward Sadio Mane will reach Merseyside tonight but the final call on his availability against Chelsea will not be taken until Tuesday morning.



Mane had been at the Africa Cup of Nations, missing seven matches for the Reds during the course of which Klopp's team have suffered.











The Reds have in fact been knocked out of both the EFL Cup and the FA Cup without Mane and are currently fighting to keep their Champions League spot for next season.



The German manager is therefore in desperate need of one of his key players and sent a private jet to Gabon to fetch the player, whose Senegal team exited from the Africa Cup of Nations with a loss to Cameroon in the quarter-final.





However, Klopp does not know whether Mane will be ready to play against Chelsea at Anfield on Tuesday.

"I don't know exactly [when he will be available]", Klopp said at a pre-match press conference.



"The club did an outstanding job to bring him back as soon as possible and he is now on his way.



"We thought it would be possible yesterday: we had a plane there but he was not allowed to go in the plane so we had to wait.



"He will be here tonight but I spoke to him and it is all good so far.



"He will be in tomorrow morning and we have to make a decision. We have to look in his eyes and see whatever is possible."

