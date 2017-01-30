Juventus Block Departure of Celtic Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus have decided not to allow Celtic target Hernanes to leave the club before the transfer window closes.



The Brazilian has struggled to feature on a regular basis for the Italian champions in recent months and was expected to depart Turin before Tuesday night's deadline.











Celtic were interested in Hernanes last summer and have been linked with rekindling their interest this month.



And within Italy, Genoa were keen to land the experienced schemer.





But according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus have now decided that they will not allow Hernanes to leave this month.