Knew After Five Minutes Had Chance Against Leeds – Sutton Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Sutton United boss Paul Doswell has insisted that after five or ten minutes he knew his side had a chance of beating Leeds United, following the U’s memorable 1-0 win over the Whites in the FA Cup on Sunday.



Despite Leeds boss Garry Monk fielding a weakened team at Gander Green Lane due to them being in the promotion race, the visitors were still favourites to win the game as Sutton United are the lowest-ranked team still surviving in the FA Cup.











However, Jamie Collins’ 53rd minute goal from the spot handed the non-league outfit a notable win against their famed rivals.



And Doswell, who explained that he was hopeful about his side attaining a positive result after the opening minutes, stated that Sutton United were the deserved winners.





“One of the things you don’t want to do on a day like today is get four or five past you”, he was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“That’s a bit of nervousness at the start and I knew after five or 10 minutes with the way that we started and also perhaps with the way Leeds set out that we had a right chance.



“I thought we were the better team in the first half particularly and once we got that goal we were able to just keep to that game plan of just sitting in.



“It’s an amazing day for the football club and a deserved win. Ross [Worner] had one shot to deal with in the second half that I remember and then there was when Dallas got through.



“It was a great touch by him, he went to lob Ross and they were the two main threats of the day.



“But in the first half Gomis has hit the keeper from four yards out and with the disallowed goal some were saying it was onside and some were saying it was off but the one goal was enough.”



Leeds, who are currently fourth in the Championship table with 51 points from 28 games, will next play Blackburn Rovers in an away league fixture on Monday.



Monk’s team won the corresponding fixture 1-0 at Elland Road in late September.

