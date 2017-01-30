La Liga Pair Involved In Late Scrap For Sunderland Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Two La Liga clubs are battling to snap up Sunderland midfielder Wahbi Khazri, according to French broadcaster Canal+.



The Black Cats captured Khazri from French Ligue 1 side Bordeaux in the 2016 January transfer window, landing him on a four-and-a-half year deal.











He has most recently been at the Africa Cup of Nations with Tunisia and had been expected back at Sunderland to fight for his place.



But the midfielder may well be on the way out of the Stadium of Light as two Spanish sides are fighting for his signature in the dying stages of the winter transfer window.





The sides in question are Celta Vigo and Real Betis.