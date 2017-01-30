XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/01/2017 - 21:45 GMT

La Liga Pair Involved In Late Scrap For Sunderland Star

 




Two La Liga clubs are battling to snap up Sunderland midfielder Wahbi Khazri, according to French broadcaster Canal+.

The Black Cats captured Khazri from French Ligue 1 side Bordeaux in the 2016 January transfer window, landing him on a four-and-a-half year deal.




He has most recently been at the Africa Cup of Nations with Tunisia and had been expected back at Sunderland to fight for his place.

But the midfielder may well be on the way out of the Stadium of Light as two Spanish sides are fighting for his signature in the dying stages of the winter transfer window.
 


The sides in question are Celta Vigo and Real Betis.

Both La Liga sides have set their sights on landing Khazri before the window slams shut.

The Tunisia international has struggled to feature on a regular basis for Sunderland this term, despite their struggles, clocking up just eleven appearances in the Premier League.

Celta Vigo currently sit in eighth spot in La Liga, while Real Betis are 13th.
 