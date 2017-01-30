Leeds United Book Medical In For Winger, Minor Details Still Left To Iron Out

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are aiming for winger Alfonso Pedraza to arrive in England this evening, after which they can put him through his medical.



The Championship club have agreed a loan deal with Pedraza's side Villarreal, which runs until the end of the season. The agreement contains a purchase option set at €10m, which becomes mandatory if Leeds win promotion to the Premier League.











The Spaniard had been on loan at second tier side Lugo, but the agreement was terminated by Villarreal and he said his goodbyes to team-mates earlier today to head to England.



Pedraza is expected to arrive in England this evening and, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the Whites will put him through his medical paces.





There also remain minor details to be agreed, but Leeds will want to push the deal through well in advance of Tuesday's transfer deadline.