06 October 2016

30/01/2017 - 14:12 GMT

Leeds United's Interest In Liverpool Star Scuppered By Injury

 




Leeds United held an interest in Liverpool talent Ovie Ejaria, it has been claimed, but a move for the midfielder looks to be out of the question given an recent injury suffered by the former Arsenal man.

The Whites are looking to make additions before the transfer window slams shut on Tuesday evening and are close to signing winger Alfonso Pedraza on loan from La Liga outfit Villarreal.




Whites boss Garry Monk is also keen on West Ham striker Ashley Fletcher, but bringing in the former Barnsley man has been a case of wait and see.

Alex Mowatt has just been sold to Barnsley by Leeds and, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the Yorkshire giants have held an interest in Liverpool's Ejaria.
 


But Ejaria picked up an injury in Liverpool's FA Cup defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend.

And he is expected to be out for a substantial period, with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp explaining the injury, affecting the shin bone and ankle, is painful.

As such, any chance of Leeds signing the 19-year-old this month appear to have ended.

It remains to be seen if Leeds boss Monk has another midfield addition in mind.
 