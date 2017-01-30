XRegister
30/01/2017 - 10:16 GMT

Liverpool Star Reveals His Role In Mario Balotelli’s Nice Move

 




Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho has revealed that he had a role in Mario Balotelli joining Nice from the Reds in the summer.

Balotelli, who was roped in by Liverpool from AC Milan in 2014, failed to make his mark at Anfield and was loaned back to the Italian giants the following season.




The striker struggled for goals at AC Milan too, with the 26-year-old returning to Liverpool at the end of the 2015/16 campaign.

Balotelli was deemed surplus to requirements by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp as he was snapped up by Nice on deadline day in August.
 


The forward has been in stupendous form for Nice and his nine goals in 11 league matches have helped the French club to be firmly in the race for the Ligue 1 title.

And Sakho explained that he advised Balotelli to talk to Mathieu Bodmer, who turned out to be an important person behind the Italian’s move to Nice; although Bodmer was released by Nice earlier in the month, with the midfielder joining Guingamp.

"We spoke in the dressing room when he was in discussions with Nice”, Sakho said on Canal Football Club, while explaining his role in Balotelli’s move to Nice.

“I advised him to call Bodmer. And we talked about the club, about the city.

“Mathieu was an important person in the signing of Mario.”

Sakho, who himself has been frozen out of first team picture by Klopp, has been heavily linked with leaving the Merseyside giants in the ongoing transfer window.
 