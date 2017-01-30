Liverpool Target Admits He’s Heard of Reds’ Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Betis left-back Riza Durmisi has revealed that he has heard about interest from Liverpool in his services and is prepared to listen to the Reds if they reach an agreement on a fee for his services.



The Reds are reportedly in the market for a full-back and have zeroed in on the Betis man, who has impressed with his performances thus far.











The 23-year-old joined the Lobos back in May last year and has thus far managed an overall 15 appearances setting up two goals for his team-mates; Durmisi has missed several league games through injury.



The Danish international insists that he is well aware of Jurgen Klopp's potential interest in him, though he is unsure whether a move can happen.





"I know about the interest from Liverpool, but I don't know if a move there would be feasible or not", Durmisi told Danish daily BT.

The former Brondby man thoughi s vowing to focus on continue giving his best in La Liga, while he also claims he does not have itchy feet.



"There are always a lot of rumours when you are playing in one of the best leagues in the world.



"It's not going to distract me from doing my job with Betis, which is a great club too. I am not desperate to leave."



The final decision on his potential move, the youngster insists, will depend on whether Betis want to sell him and how much the interested club are willing to pay.



"If other clubs are prepared to pay and Betis want to sell me, then of course I will listen to their offer.



"And that goes for Liverpool as well. It would be stupid not to listen to what they've got to say."

