06 October 2016

26 August 2015

30/01/2017 - 12:06 GMT

Liverpool Target Misses Four Days of Training, Pushing For Celtic Move

 




Liverpool target Henry Onyekuru has not trained with Eupen for four days as he is pushing for a move to Celtic, according to owngoalnigeria.com.

Eupen have already turned down a bid of €1m for the Nigerian forward from Celtic as they were demanding €3m, but the Belgian outfit now do not want to sell the Nigerian.




CSKA Moscow and Liverpool have also been linked with Onyekuru, who has scored 12 goals in 25 appearances in all competitions in the present campaign, in addition to providing six assists.

Earlier in the month, Onyekuru claimed that Eupen were forcing him to join CSKA Moscow, something he does not want.
 


It has been said that the 19-year-old had his heart set on joining Celtic, with the youngster again absent when his side recorded a 3-0 loss to Royal Excel Mouscron on Sunday.

Bundesliga high-flyers RB Leipzig were also credited with showing interest in Onyekuru, however the Red Bull Arena club have played down suggestions they want the forward.

Onyekuru’s present contract with Eupen runs until the summer of 2020.
 