06 October 2016

26 August 2015

30/01/2017 - 10:46 GMT

Marseille Knocked Back By Target Who Has Heart Set On Southampton

 




Marseille have failed with an attempt to sign Southampton target Manolo Gabbiadini in the ongoing transfer window.

The Ligue 1 outfit finally succeeded in their quest to sign Dimitri Payet on Sunday when they agreed a deal to snare the Frenchman away from West Ham for a fee of around £25m.




However, Marseille are still very much active in the market ahead of the closing of the window and signing a forward remains one of their priorities ahead of deadline day.

And it has been claimed that the French giants failed with an attempt to sign Napoli forward Gabbiadini, who has been heavily linked with a move to England with Southampton.
 


According to French sports daily L’Equipe, the Ligue 1 club contacted Napoli for a simple loan deal for Gabbiadini, but the player remains keener on a move to England with the Saints.  

The Italy striker has also made it clear that he is not willing to join a club on loan and wants to leave the San Paolo in a permanent transfer in the ongoing transfer window.

Marseille have turned their attention towards other targets after Gabbiadini snubbed their offer to join them on loan until the end of the season.
 