Mauricio Pochettino Provides Spurs Squad Update Ahead of Sunderland Trip

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that striker Harry Kane will be available for Tuesday's match against Sunderland after missing the weekend's FA Cup game against Wycombe Wanderers.



The England striker had complained of a groin problem, forcing his manager to keep him out of the fourth round tie which the Lilywhites won 4-3 after a big battle.











Along with Kane, two other players in the form of Danny Rose and Toby Alderweireld also missed with the match, with the former picking up a knee injury and the latter suffering from a tight hamstring.



Along with Kane, Alderweireld and Rose will also be back for the fixture at the Stadium of Light, a match that will give the north Londoners the chance to extend their unbeaten run to ten in all competitions.





"Harry is okay, he's training well today and is available for tomorrow. Toby is the same and Danny as well", Pochettino told his club's official site.

The Argentine manager also took time to provide update on long-term injury absentees an Jan Vertonghen and Erik Lamela.



"Jan has started to run, we're happy and positive but the timing is the same as we said before, a few weeks.



"We need to be cautious with Erik.



"He's positive and has started to run a little but we need to assess him day by day."

