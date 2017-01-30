Newcastle United Keen On Leeds United Target But Whites Expected To Seal Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United are amongst a clutch of clubs keen on Villarreal winger Alfonso Pedraza, but it appears Leeds United have done enough to capture the Spaniard.



Pedraza was on a season-long loan at Spanish second tier side Lugo, but Villarreal have terminated it to pave the way for his departure this month.











The winger is claimed to be heading to Leeds on loan until the end of the season, while there is a mandatory purchase option set at €10m, which will kick in if the Whites are promoted to the Premier League.



But Leeds appear to be having to weather late interest from other clubs in Pedraza as, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Newcastle, Real Sociedad and Sporting Gijon are all keen.





At present though it looks like Pedraza has picked Leeds.