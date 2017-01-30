XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

30/01/2017 - 19:54 GMT

Newcastle United Keen On Leeds United Target But Whites Expected To Seal Deal

 




Newcastle United are amongst a clutch of clubs keen on Villarreal winger Alfonso Pedraza, but it appears Leeds United have done enough to capture the Spaniard.

Pedraza was on a season-long loan at Spanish second tier side Lugo, but Villarreal have terminated it to pave the way for his departure this month.




The winger is claimed to be heading to Leeds on loan until the end of the season, while there is a mandatory purchase option set at €10m, which will kick in if the Whites are promoted to the Premier League.

But Leeds appear to be having to weather late interest from other clubs in Pedraza as, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Newcastle, Real Sociedad and Sporting Gijon are all keen.
 


At present though it looks like Pedraza has picked Leeds.

The Spaniard is heading to England this evening, with Leeds' plan being to put him through his medical before sealing the deal.

However, until Pedraza has put pen to paper at Elland Road, the Whites will be wary of other clubs' interest.

Leeds were knocked out of the FA Cup at the weekend and head coach Garry Monk has been clear about his need for new signings.
 