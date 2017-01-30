Official: Crystal Palace Sign Patrick van Aanholt From Sunderland

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace have confirmed the signing of Patrick van Aanholt from Sunderland for an undisclosed fee.



The left-back has been in good form this season as he has scored three goals and provided an assist in 26 appearances in all competitions, besides helping out Sunderland in defence.











Van Aanholt previously worked with Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce during his managerial spell at Sunderland between October 2015 and July 2016.



The Netherlands international played a crucial role in helping the Black Cats avoid the drop in the 2015/16 campaign.





Allardyce will want his new signing to do the same this season as well, with the Eagles currently being in the relegation battle.

Crystal Palace presently find themselves 18th in the Premier League table with just 16 points from 22 games, just one point ahead of rock-bottom Sunderland.



Van Aanholt, who joined Sunderland from Chelsea in the summer of 2014, has six caps for the Netherlands to his name.

