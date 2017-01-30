Roma Boss Blocks Late Departure For Chelsea, Liverpool And Spurs Linked Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma coach Luciano Spalletti has blocked a departure for Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur linked Leandro Paredes and the Argentine won’t be leaving the club in the ongoing transfer window.



The 22-year-old defensive midfielder’s future has been a subject of speculation with a number of top clubs linked with a move for him in the winter transfer window.











Liverpool are said to have made a bid for the player, with West Ham and Tottenham also reportedly interested in the Argentine and even Juventus are keeping tabs on his situation.



It has been claimed the player’s representatives and Roma were in touch to study any offers for him for a move before Tuesday's deadline but it seems Paredes is not going anywhere.





According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Roma coach Spalletti has poured cold water on Paredes’ hopes of leaving the club and has blocked any transfer this month.

There has been little contact between the club and the player’s agents in recent hours, indicating that the Argentine won’t be leaving Roma in the final hours of the ongoing transfer window.



The Argentine has a contract until 2019 with Roma and has made 36 appearances for the club thus far.

