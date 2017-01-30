XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

30/01/2017 - 13:16 GMT

Saint-Etienne Reject Offer For West Ham Target Kevin Malcuit

 




Saint-Etienne have knocked back an offer for defender Kevin Malcuit, who has recently been linked with a move to West Ham in the ongoing transfer window.

The 25-year-old full-back joined Saint-Etienne from Niort in the summer of 2015 and over the course of the last one-and-a-half seasons has emerged as an important player for the club.




His consistent and assured performances at right-back have attracted the attention of clubs from abroad, with special interest from sides in the Bundesliga and England.

West Ham have been recently linked with a move for Malcuit in the ongoing window and it has been claimed that Saint-Etienne have already resisted an offer for the defender.
 


According to French magazine France Football, the Ligue 1 outfit have rejected a bid worth €8m for the player and have no intention of losing such an important figure in the middle of the season.  

Saint-Etienne are also considering offering a new deal to the player to further secure their asset and make it clear that they don’t want to lose Malcuit in the near future.

The 25-year-old has made 34 senior appearances for the club thus far and his current contract with Saint-Etienne will expire in the summer of 2019.
 