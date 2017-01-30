Southampton Close Net Around French Goalkeeper

Follow @insidefutbol





Southampton are on the verge of signing Nice goalkeeper Mouez Hassen on a loan deal until the end of the season.



A product of the Nice academy, the 21-year-old French goalkeeper has already made 54 senior appearances for the club since breaking into the first team squad in 2013.











However, the youngster is yet to play a single minute of football this season and has remained second choice to 22-year-old Yoan Cardinale, leading to speculation over his future.



And it has been claimed that Hassen is on his way to England as according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Southampton are on the verge of signing him in the ongoing window.





The custodian is expected to join Southampton on an initial loan deal with the south coast club reserving the option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

Southampton boss Claude Puel worked with the young goalkeeper during his time at Nice and the Frenchman could serve as an understudy to England goalkeeper Fraser Forster at St. Mary’s.



Hassen has represented France in youth football and has earned five caps with the French Under-21 side.

