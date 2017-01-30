XRegister
06 October 2016

30/01/2017 - 11:47 GMT

Southampton Want Deal Done For Napoli Striker By Today

 




Southampton want an answer on Napoli striker Manolo Gabbiadini’s proposed move to St. Mary’s by today.

The saga surrounding the future of the 25-year-old striker is threatening to stretch until the final hours of the ongoing transfer window as Napoli and Southampton are still to reach an agreement over a transfer.




It has emerged recently that club president Aurelio De Laurentiis is set to block the Italy international’s transfer, but Southampton officials, the player’s agent and the Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli are scheduled to meet in Milan today to find a resolution.

And according to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia, Southampton want a deal to be agreed by today and have no intention of carrying forward the negotiations to Tuesday's deadline.
 


Gabbiadini was reportedly set for a medical with Southampton later today, but with an agreement yet to be ratified there are doubts whether the forward will travel to England in the next few hours.  

It has been claimed that only small margins are preventing an agreement at the moment as Napoli and Southampton have been negotiating hard over the bonus payments.

Gabbiadini has rejected a loan move to Marseille and is waiting for the clubs to find a solution soon as he is very much ready to move to England with Southampton.
 