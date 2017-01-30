Southampton’s Manolo Gabbiadini Chase Takes Fresh Twist

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is blocking Manolo Gabbiadini’s move to Southampton, but the Premier League outfit are still pushing hard to land the striker before closure of the winter transfer window on Tuesday, according to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato.



The Italian has been linked heavily with a move to Southampton in January, with Sunderland also being in the fray.











Southampton are willing to offer €17m plus bonuses for Gabbiadini as Napoli want the total figure to reach the €20m mark.



But after Napoli drew 1-1 with relegation-threatened Palermo on Sunday night, De Laurentiis is not keen to let go of the forward; although it was previously claimed that Gabbiadini was set for his Southampton medical on Monday.





It has been also claimed that the bonus payments are still a cause of conflict between the clubs.

However, Southampton have not given up their chase for the 25-year-old as a meeting has been scheduled between Napoli's sporting director, the player's agent and Saints officials in Milan today.



Gabbiadini, whose present contract with Napoli runs until 2019, has clocked up just 775 minutes over 19 appearances in all competitions for the Serie A club, scoring five times.

