XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/01/2017 - 11:20 GMT

Sunderland Scrap Swoop For Diego Contento

 




Sunderland have pulled out of a move for Diego Contento as they are close to signing Bryan Oviedo, according to Sky Sports News HQ.

The Black Cats had been tipped to snap up the former Bayern Munich defender, but boss David Moyes has turned his attention to Oviedo, who has now arrived in the north east for a medical.




Oviedo is expected to form part of a double swoop for Moyes, along with midfielder Darron Gibson.

As such, Contento will not now arrive at the Stadium of Light.
 


The left-back is currently on the books at French side Bordeaux, having linked up with the Ligue 1 club from Bayern Munich in 2014

Moyes had targeted Contento to replace Patrick van Aanhot, who has linked up with Crystal Palace, reuniting with former Sunderland manager Sam Allardyce at Selhurst Park.

Contento won three league and cup doubles during his time at the Allianz Arena with Bayern Munich.

But Moyes has settled on Costa Rica international Oviedo.
 