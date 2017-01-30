Sunderland Scrap Swoop For Diego Contento

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland have pulled out of a move for Diego Contento as they are close to signing Bryan Oviedo, according to Sky Sports News HQ.



The Black Cats had been tipped to snap up the former Bayern Munich defender, but boss David Moyes has turned his attention to Oviedo, who has now arrived in the north east for a medical.











Oviedo is expected to form part of a double swoop for Moyes, along with midfielder Darron Gibson.



As such, Contento will not now arrive at the Stadium of Light.





The left-back is currently on the books at French side Bordeaux, having linked up with the Ligue 1 club from Bayern Munich in 2014