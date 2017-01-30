Sunderland Scrap Swoop For Diego Contento

Sunderland have pulled out of a move for Diego Contento as they are close to signing Bryan Oviedo, according to Sky Sports News HQ.
The Black Cats had been tipped to snap up the former Bayern Munich defender, but boss David Moyes has turned his attention to Oviedo, who has now arrived in the north east for a medical.
Oviedo is expected to form part of a double swoop for Moyes, along with midfielder Darron Gibson.
As such, Contento will not now arrive at the Stadium of Light.
The left-back is currently on the books at French side Bordeaux, having linked up with the Ligue 1 club from Bayern Munich in 2014
Moyes had targeted Contento to replace Patrick van Aanhot, who has linked up with Crystal Palace, reuniting with former Sunderland manager Sam Allardyce at Selhurst Park.
Contento won three league and cup doubles during his time at the Allianz Arena with Bayern Munich.
But Moyes has settled on Costa Rica international Oviedo.