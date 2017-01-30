XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/01/2017 - 12:12 GMT

Things Got Worse – West Ham Supremo Explains Dimitri Payet U-turn

 




West Ham co-owner David Gold has revealed the reason behind the club selling Dimitri Payet after making it clear earlier in the month that the player would not be sold.

The Frenchman went on the war path with the Hammers at the start of the ongoing transfer window and refused to play for the club in order to force his way out of the east London club.




And he finally got his wish when West Ham agreed a deal to sell the 29-year-old attacking midfielder to Marseille on Sunday and put an end to the transfer saga involving the player.

West Ham were adamant earlier in the month about not giving into player power and selling Payet but had to relent after it turned out that the Frenchman had no plans to play for the club again.
 


The Hammers accused Payet of showing disrespect towards the club with his behaviour and Gold has explained why West Ham had to finally agree to the idea of selling the player after making a public stand of not giving into player power.  

“We genuinely didn't want to sell Dimitri Payet and hoped to resolve his issues”, Gold wrote in a tweet replying to a fan’s query on why West Ham went on a different path to their public stand in the Payet saga.

“But slowly things got worse culminating with him refusing to play.”

West Ham have brought in Robert Snodgrass from Hull City and are expected to be in the active in the market until the last hours of Tuesday's deadline day.
 