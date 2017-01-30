Things Got Worse – West Ham Supremo Explains Dimitri Payet U-turn

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham co-owner David Gold has revealed the reason behind the club selling Dimitri Payet after making it clear earlier in the month that the player would not be sold.



The Frenchman went on the war path with the Hammers at the start of the ongoing transfer window and refused to play for the club in order to force his way out of the east London club.











And he finally got his wish when West Ham agreed a deal to sell the 29-year-old attacking midfielder to Marseille on Sunday and put an end to the transfer saga involving the player.



West Ham were adamant earlier in the month about not giving into player power and selling Payet but had to relent after it turned out that the Frenchman had no plans to play for the club again.





The Hammers accused Payet of showing disrespect towards the club with his behaviour and Gold has explained why West Ham had to finally agree to the idea of selling the player after making a public stand of not giving into player power.

“We genuinely didn't want to sell Dimitri Payet and hoped to resolve his issues”, Gold wrote in a tweet replying to a fan’s query on why West Ham went on a different path to their public stand in the Payet saga.



“But slowly things got worse culminating with him refusing to play.”



West Ham have brought in Robert Snodgrass from Hull City and are expected to be in the active in the market until the last hours of Tuesday's deadline day.

