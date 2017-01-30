Vincent Janssen Vows To Work Hard In Unfamiliar Situation

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur striker Vincent Janssen has welcomed the competition for places on offer at White Hart Lane and insists that he will keep working hard to prove his worth whenever he gets a chance.



The 22-year-old has struggled to find his footing in the Premier League since his arrival last July from AZ Alkmaar.











The fourth round FA Cup match at the weekend was in fact his first since 8th January and the striker got the chance to make the occasion memorable by scoring from the spot and setting up Tottenham's late winner to see them through.



Expressing his gratitude towards the fans for showing their support, the Dutch international said that Tottenham are a club with a lot of talents.





Coming from a club such as AZ Alkmaar where he was used to playing regularly, the Dutch international feels that it will be critically important for him to stay focused and continue with his hard work in order to perform whenever needed.

On the need to stay upbeat, Janssen told his club's official website: “That’s the most important thing, to be positive and make sure that when you get an opportunity, you’ll be there to take it.



“It’s the first time [to have had to fight for a place in the squad] for me, it’s new, but that’s the way football works.



"Sometimes you have these situations and you have to go on, keep working hard and take the opportunities you get.



“I’m working hard and when a chance is there I want to make the most of it. I was happy I got the opportunity to score.”

