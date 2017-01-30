XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/01/2017 - 11:56 GMT

West Ham And Tottenham Hotspur Keenest On Liverpool Targeted Midfielder

 




West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur are the most interested in signing Roma defensive midfielder Leandro Paredes, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport.

The 22-year-old, who was recently claimed to be wanted by Liverpool, has been heavily linked with leaving Roma during the ongoing winter transfer window.




Agent Pablo Sabbag is seeking an offer which will suit the financial requirements of Roma, who are currently third in the league table.

It was reported on Sunday that Liverpool had slapped in an offer in excess of £25m for the midfielder, who they were claimed to be determined to take to Anfield.
 


But rather than Liverpool, it is Tottenham and West Ham who are the two clubs keenest on doing a deal with Roma for the schemer.

Paredes has thus far made 23 appearances in all competitions for Roma in the present campaign, scoring one goal, besides marshalling the midfield with aplomb.

His present contract with Roma runs until the summer of 2019.

Paredes, who joined Roma from Empoli last summer, has represented Argentina at Under-17 level.
 