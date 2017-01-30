West Ham And Tottenham Hotspur Keenest On Liverpool Targeted Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur are the most interested in signing Roma defensive midfielder Leandro Paredes, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport.



The 22-year-old, who was recently claimed to be wanted by Liverpool, has been heavily linked with leaving Roma during the ongoing winter transfer window.











Agent Pablo Sabbag is seeking an offer which will suit the financial requirements of Roma, who are currently third in the league table.



It was reported on Sunday that Liverpool had slapped in an offer in excess of £25m for the midfielder, who they were claimed to be determined to take to Anfield.





But rather than Liverpool, it is Tottenham and West Ham who are the two clubs keenest on doing a deal with Roma for the schemer.

Paredes has thus far made 23 appearances in all competitions for Roma in the present campaign, scoring one goal, besides marshalling the midfield with aplomb.



His present contract with Roma runs until the summer of 2019.



Paredes, who joined Roma from Empoli last summer, has represented Argentina at Under-17 level.

