X
06 October 2016

30/01/2017 - 12:01 GMT

You’ve Got To Back Him – Former Leeds Boss Tells Club To Support Garry Monk In Market

 




Former Leeds United manager Neil Redfearn has urged the club hierarchy to back Garry Monk as he feels the Whites boss has done a tremendous job to get the side into a position from where they could achieve promotion this season.

Leeds were knocked out of the FA Cup by non-league side Sutton United on Sunday and Monk highlighted the importance of signing new players ahead of Tuesday's deadline day.




The Leeds boss named a much changed side for the FA Cup clash at Gander Green Lane and many felt it was a message to the club about the health of his current squad, who are still in the middle of a heated promotion chase in the Championship.

And Redfearn feels Monk is right about the state of his squad and has urged the Leeds hierarchy to make sure the manager gets the players he wants before Tuesday's deadline.
 


The former Whites boss lauded the work carried out by Monk and his staff, but admits that the Leeds manager needs some help now in terms of new faces for the squad.  

When asked if Sunday's team was more or less a message from Monk to the Leeds hierarchy, Redfearn told TV Yorkshire: “He is right.

“He has done that well this season, his players and staff have done well but all eyes are on the powers that be.

“They have got to back him, they have got to give the money to get the players he wants to bring in.

“If he said that it’s about getting promoted this season and they are in a fantastic position at the moment, Garry Monk and his staff have got them there, but now he needs some help.”

Monk will be hopeful of having a couple of new faces in his squad before Leeds take on Blackburn on Wednesday night.
 