Agent of Arsenal and Chelsea Target Rules Out Deadline Day Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Elseid Hysaj’s agent Mario Giuffredi has ruled out the possibility of his client leaving Napoli in January, but insisted that they will be evaluating offers in the summer.



Arsenal and Chelsea have been linked with the right-back, who has thus far made 27 appearances in all competitions for Napoli.











Hysaj was a target for the Gunners last summer as well, but the 22-year-old stayed put at the Italian club.



And Giuffredi, who is aware of his client being on the radar of European heavyweights, however, explained that the Algerian international will not be leaving Napoli during the winter transfer window.





However, Hysaj’s agent was quick to add that they will be looking at offers at the end of the season.

“He is monitored by the most important teams in Europe, but at this time little interests us”, he told Radio CRC, when asked about Arsenal and Chelsea’s interest in his client.



“At the end of the season we will see.



"At the moment, Elseid is focused on Napoli, we will think about the market in the summer.



“For me, the winter market does not exist as it only creates unrest for the coaches who struggle to keep their players focused."



Hysaj, who joined Napoli from Empoli in 2015, is contracted with the Stadio San Paolo outfit until 2021.



The defender has 26 caps for Algeria to his name and has also represented the nation at various youth levels.

