Angers Boss Clarifies Situation Around Newcastle And Hull Target Nicolas Pepe

Angers coach Stephane Moulin has insisted that Hull City and Newcastle United target Nicolas Pepe won’t be leaving the club today.



The 21-year-old forward has been in the eye of a transfer storm over the last few days with bids flying in for England for his signature on the final stretch of the winter window.











Newcastle United have denied making an offer for the Ivory Coast international, but Hull City have reportedly offered €9m to Angers for Pepe, with suggestions that a deal could be on the cards.



However, Moulin stressed that Pepe won’t be going anywhere today and will remain at the club for the rest of the season despite interest from clubs in England and France.





He said in a press conference earlier today: “Nicolas Pepe will be with us until the end of the season, so I think the things will stop here.

“And we will be much better for it.”



Marseille and Lyon have also shown an interest in the young forward, but it seems despite being linked with a move away from Angers, Pepe is set to continue at the club until at least the summer.



He has a contract until 2019 with the club.

