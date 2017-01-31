XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

31/01/2017 - 12:17 GMT

Aston Villa Agree Scott Hogan Fee, West Ham Linked Striker Heading For Medical

 




Aston Villa have now agreed a fee with Brentford for Scott Hogan, according to Sky Sports News HQ.

West Ham were favourites to sign Hogan until late in the transfer window Hammers boss Slaven Bilic opted to pull the plug on a potential move for the striker.




Now Villa are closing the net around Hogan and have had a bid worth up to £15m accepted by Brentford.

The striker, whose former club Rochdale will earn £3m from the move, is now on his way to have a medical with Steve Bruce's side ahead of sealing the deal.
 


Hogan has scored 14 times in the Championship this season and Bruce will be hoping he can bring goals to Villa Park.

Hogan's arrival also places a further question mark over the future of out-of-favour striker Ross McCormack.

The former Fulham hitman has fallen foul of Bruce and is being chased by Nottingham Forest.
 