Aston Villa Into Pole For Scott Hogan, Implications For Leeds United’s Ashley Fletcher Chase

Aston Villa have moved into pole position to sign Scott Hogan from Brentford, according to Sky Sports News HQ, something which could scupper the transfer plans of Championship promotion rivals Leeds United.



West Ham had been leading the way for Hogan and were expected to use the funds received by selling Dimitri Payet to Marseille to add the striker to the ranks at the London Stadium.











That in turn would have opened the door for Leeds to sign West Ham forward Ashley Fletcher on loan, strengthening their own resources for the promotion push ahead.



But now Aston Villa are the firm favourites to sign Hogan.





Hogan had only wanted to join a Premier League side, but it appears Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce is charming him to lean towards a switch to Villa Park.