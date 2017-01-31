Barnsley Showing Interest In Leeds United Linked Hitman

Follow @insidefutbol





Barnsley are interested in snapping up Leeds United linked striker Omar Bogle, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.



The Grimsby Town forward could be a target for Leeds after the club faced frustration and ultimately rejection in their chase for West Ham striker Ashley Fletcher on loan today.











Bogle has been claimed to be of interest for Leeds, despite no confirmation the Whites are in for him, but Garry Monk's men want a striker in the final hours of the window as they look to add more new faces to the squad after the capture of Alfonso Pedraza on loan from Villarreal.



However, the Yorkshire giants could face competition for Bogle’s signature if they go for him as it has been claimed Barnsley are also showing an interest in the League Two striker today.





Barnsley are currently seventh in the Championship table and Bogle is one of the players the club are keen to bring in order to boost their chances of breaking into the top six this season.

While it is not certain whether Leeds will eventually move for the 24-year-old striker, the club have continued to be linked with him in their chase for a forward.



Bogle has a good record in League Two this season and has scored 19 goals in 27 league appearances for Grimsby Town in the current campaign.

