Brentford Sign Leeds United Linked Winger Sergi Canos

Brentford have officially completed the signing of winger Sergi Canos from Norwich City, beating Leeds United to the wide-man.



Leeds were linked with Canos throughout the winter transfer window, but a deal appeared to be held up by claims the Whites only wanted the Spaniard on loan first with a view to a permanent signing.











And Brentford have moved in to sign Canos, with the winger joining the Bees on a permanent deal.



Canos has put pen to paper on a contract running until the summer of 2021 with the Championship club and will be looking to kick on at Griffin Park.





The former Liverpool man had a loan spell at Brentford before he joined Norwich last summer and remains a popular figure at the club.