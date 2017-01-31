XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

31/01/2017 - 19:12 GMT

Brentford Sign Leeds United Linked Winger Sergi Canos

 




Brentford have officially completed the signing of winger Sergi Canos from Norwich City, beating Leeds United to the wide-man.

Leeds were linked with Canos throughout the winter transfer window, but a deal appeared to be held up by claims the Whites only wanted the Spaniard on loan first with a view to a permanent signing.




And Brentford have moved in to sign Canos, with the winger joining the Bees on a permanent deal.

Canos has put pen to paper on a contract running until the summer of 2021 with the Championship club and will be looking to kick on at Griffin Park.
 


The former Liverpool man had a loan spell at Brentford before he joined Norwich last summer and remains a popular figure at the club.

Canos struggled to make an impact at Carrow Road following his summer arrival.

The 19-year-old made just three Championship appearances for Norwich, along with turning out twice in the EFL Cup and once in the FA Cup.
 