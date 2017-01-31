Celtic Stick To £40m Stance As Chelsea Link With Moussa Dembele Continues

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic have reiterated their stance that Moussa Dembele will not be sold to Chelsea on deadline day for less than £40m.



News of Chelsea's interest in the striker emerged last night, but the Bhoys do not want to sell unless they are made a head-turning proposal of the £40m mark or above.











Speculation went into overdrive earlier today when Dembele caught a flight to London, though it has been claimed he is only heading to the capital for a scan on his knee.



According to STV, Celtic remain clear that they will not let Dembele leave for less than £40m, with their cards squarely on the table in the event Chelsea do make a late move.





Dembele has been in superb form for Celtic since joining the club last summer from Fulham.