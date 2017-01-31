Celtic Stick To £40m Stance As Chelsea Link With Moussa Dembele Continues

Celtic have reiterated their stance that Moussa Dembele will not be sold to Chelsea on deadline day for less than £40m.
News of Chelsea's interest in the striker emerged last night, but the Bhoys do not want to sell unless they are made a head-turning proposal of the £40m mark or above.
Speculation went into overdrive earlier today when Dembele caught a flight to London, though it has been claimed he is only heading to the capital for a scan on his knee.
According to STV, Celtic remain clear that they will not let Dembele leave for less than £40m, with their cards squarely on the table in the event Chelsea do make a late move.
Dembele has been in superb form for Celtic since joining the club last summer from Fulham.
The striker has pushed Leigh Griffiths, who was prolific for Celtic last season, out of the starting eleven and has a big admirer in the shape of Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers.
It remains to be seen whether Chelsea will make a late move for Dembele.