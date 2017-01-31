XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

31/01/2017 - 13:22 GMT

Celtic Stick To £40m Stance As Chelsea Link With Moussa Dembele Continues

 




Celtic have reiterated their stance that Moussa Dembele will not be sold to Chelsea on deadline day for less than £40m.

News of Chelsea's interest in the striker emerged last night, but the Bhoys do not want to sell unless they are made a head-turning proposal of the £40m mark or above.




Speculation went into overdrive earlier today when Dembele caught a flight to London, though it has been claimed he is only heading to the capital for a scan on his knee.

According to STV, Celtic remain clear that they will not let Dembele leave for less than £40m, with their cards squarely on the table in the event Chelsea do make a late move.
 


Dembele has been in superb form for Celtic since joining the club last summer from Fulham.

The striker has pushed Leigh Griffiths, who was prolific for Celtic last season, out of the starting eleven and has a big admirer in the shape of Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea will make a late move for Dembele.
 