Chelsea Target Moussa Dembele Confirmed On Flight To London For Knee Scan

Follow @insidefutbol





Moussa Dembele is on a flight to London for a scan on his knee, but the trip will fuel speculation he will be perfectly placed later today if a deal between Celtic and Chelsea is agreed.



Chelsea are interested in the striker, but have been told it would take at least £40m to tempt the Scottish champions to sell.











Whether Chelsea are prepared to dig that deep on deadline day for the striker remains to be seen, but Dembele is indeed on his way to London and has been spotted on a flight.



According to STV, Dembele is heading to the capital in order to undergo a scan on his knee.



Big Moussa on my flight to London…. Don't do it big man!!! #celtic #MoussaDembele pic.twitter.com/MyyWIUFE0i — Guy Goma (@GuyGoma) January 31, 2017



However, such a trip would place Dembele in a favourable position to have a medical with Chelsea quickly if a fee was agreed between the two clubs later today.