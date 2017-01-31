XRegister
X
31/01/2017 - 10:30 GMT

Chelsea Target Moussa Dembele Confirmed On Flight To London For Knee Scan

 




Moussa Dembele is on a flight to London for a scan on his knee, but the trip will fuel speculation he will be perfectly placed later today if a deal between Celtic and Chelsea is agreed.

Chelsea are interested in the striker, but have been told it would take at least £40m to tempt the Scottish champions to sell.




Whether Chelsea are prepared to dig that deep on deadline day for the striker remains to be seen, but Dembele is indeed on his way to London and has been spotted on a flight.

According to STV, Dembele is heading to the capital in order to undergo a scan on his knee.
 


However, such a trip would place Dembele in a favourable position to have a medical with Chelsea quickly if a fee was agreed between the two clubs later today.

Dembele has been in superb form for Celtic since joining the club from Championship outfit Fulham last summer and his stock has risen.

Celtic have no desire to sell the striker, who has pushed Leigh Griffiths out of the team, but could be tempted to do so if the offer on the table is large enough.
 