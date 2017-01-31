XRegister
31/01/2017 - 15:37 GMT

Crystal Palace And Leicester City Face Disappointment On Defensive Target

 




Anderlecht are unwilling to lose defender Kara Mbodj today despite receiving bids from Leicester City and Crystal Palace.

The 27-year-old defender has been attracting interest from England in recent days, with both Palace and Leicester City working hard to snare him away from Anderlecht on deadline day.




Anderlecht have already rejected two offers from the Foxes for Mbodj and also knocked back a £10m bid from Crystal Palace in recent hours to further show their resolve in holding on to the player.

The Senegal defender is to return from the African Cup of Nations following his country’s departure from the competition and it has been claimed Anderlecht are expecting him to join the squad tomorrow.
 


And according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, the club have no intention of softening their stance of not losing the player on deadline day despite bids from the Premier League.  

Anderlecht are expected to resist any more offers for Mbodj in the last hours of the transfer window and are fully committed to holding onto the player for the rest of the season.

It remains to be seen whether either Leicester or Palace try their luck again today by offering more money to Anderlecht or look for other solutions in the final hours of deadline day.
 