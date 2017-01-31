XRegister
06 October 2016

31/01/2017 - 13:31 GMT

Crystal Palace See Approach For Switzerland International Knocked Back

 




Crystal Palace have made a move to sign Switzerland international Gelson Fernandes, but French Ligue 1 outfit Rennes do not want to sell.

Eagles manager Sam Allardyce is working overtime in an attempt to strengthen his squad before the transfer window closes and zeroed in on former Manchester City midfielder Fernandes.




But according to Swiss daily Blick, Rennes have made clear that they have no intention of allowing Fernandes to leave this month.

Palace coud still try to tempt the French side to sell by putting in a substantial offer for Fernandes, a player with experience of English football.
 


He joined Manchester City from FC Sion in 2007 before departing the Etihad Stadium in 2009 for Saint-Etienne.

Fernandes had another spell in England when he joined Leicester City on loan in the 2011/12 campaign, while he joined current club Rennes from Freiburg in 2014.

Now 30 years old, Fernandes has won 57 caps for Switzerland at international level.
 