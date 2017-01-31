Crystal Palace Show Late Interest In Spartak Moscow Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace have turned their attention towards Southampton target and Spartak Moscow defender Serdar Tasci on deadline day, according to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato.



A former Bayern Munich defender, the 29-year-old’s contract with the Russian club expires in the summer and he has attracted major interest from the Premier League in the final days of the ongoing transfer window.











Southampton have shown a real interest in the player and there were suggestions that he could be joining the Saints today, but the deal seem to have been called off in recent hours.



However, it seems he has another suitor in England as it has been claimed that Palace have shown a last minute interest in Tasci and are eyeing a move for him in the next few hours.





The Eagles have failed with their attempt to sign Jose Fonte, who joined West Ham, and it is still unclear whether they will be able to agree a deal with Liverpool for French defender Mamadou Sakho.

So Tasci has emerged as a fallback option for Sam Allardyce, who has been desperate to sign a defender, and the Eagles could look to do a final hour deal for the German defender later tonight.



Tasci is an experienced defender and has also earned 15 international caps for Germany.

