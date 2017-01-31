Crystal Palace Target Is Hull’s Signing Priority On Deadline Day

Follow @insidefutbol





Rubin Kazan defensive midfielder Yann M'Vila is the recruitment priority of Hull City on deadline day.



The Frenchman, who spent the last season on loan at Sunderland, has also been linked with Hull’s Premier League rivals Crystal Palace.











The Tigers want to bolster their squad for the second half of the campaign as they battle to beat the drop; they are presently 19th in the Premier League with just 16 points from 22 outings.



And according to French broadcaster SFR Sport, Hull City have prioritised the signing of M’Vila before the winter transfer window slams shut today.





M’Vila, who was left out of Rubin Kazan’s squad earlier in the season, has featured heavily for the Russian outfit since October.

He has thus far made 10 appearances in all competitions in the present campaign, providing an assist.



M’Vila, who helped Sunderland to avoid relegation last season, is contracted with Rubin Kazan until 2020.

