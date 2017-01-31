XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

31/01/2017 - 11:50 GMT

Crystal Palace Target Is Hull’s Signing Priority On Deadline Day

 




Rubin Kazan defensive midfielder Yann M'Vila is the recruitment priority of Hull City on deadline day.

The Frenchman, who spent the last season on loan at Sunderland, has also been linked with Hull’s Premier League rivals Crystal Palace.




The Tigers want to bolster their squad for the second half of the campaign as they battle to beat the drop; they are presently 19th in the Premier League with just 16 points from 22 outings.

And according to French broadcaster SFR Sport, Hull City have prioritised the signing of M’Vila before the winter transfer window slams shut today.
 


M’Vila, who was left out of Rubin Kazan’s squad earlier in the season, has featured heavily for the Russian outfit since October.

He has thus far made 10 appearances in all competitions in the present campaign, providing an assist.

M’Vila, who helped Sunderland to avoid relegation last season, is contracted with Rubin Kazan until 2020.
 