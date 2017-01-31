XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices.



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter.

 

31/01/2017 - 16:46 GMT

Dimitar Berbatov Flying To London For West Ham Talks But Aston Villa Also Slap Offer In

 




Former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur striker Dimitar Berbatov is in advanced negotiations with West Ham over a move to the east London club, according to Bulgarian outlet Gong.bg.

The 36-year-old striker has been a free agent since leaving PAOK Salonika in the summer and has been on the lookout for a new club since then.




And it seems the former Red Devil is on his way back to England as it has been claimed that Berbatov is in advanced negotiations with West Ham for a transfer to the London Stadium.

The veteran striker is currently on a flight towards London and is expected to arrive in England soon in order to finalise an agreement with the east London club.
 


However, West Ham might not be the only club trying to sign the Bulgarian as it has been suggested that Berbatov also has an offer to join Championship outfit Aston Villa.  

Noises coming out of West Ham suggested that the club won’t be doing any deals today, but with Berbatov being a free agent, they are under no pressure to get an agreement done before the window slams shut tonight.

Berbatov has scored 94 goals in 229 appearances for three different Premier League outfits and also won the league title in England twice with Manchester United.
 