Efe Ambrose Staying At Celtic, Loan Move Off

Efe Ambrose looks set to stay at Celtic following the breakdown of a potential loan move to Blackburn Rovers.



The experienced defender had been tipped to head to Ewood Park to reinforce the Championship side's defensive options for the second half of the campaign.











Ambrose has struggled for game time at Parkhead and is well down Brendan Rodgers' pecking order; he has played just two first team games, turning out in the Champions League qualification rounds.



He will not be leaving in search of more game time though as he will be staying put as, according to BBC Scotland, the loan move to Blackburn is off.





Ambrose will now have to knuckle down at Celtic as he bids to earn first team football.