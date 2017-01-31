XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

31/01/2017 - 18:49 GMT

Gabriel Paulista Plays – Arsenal Team vs Watford Confirmed

 




Fixture: Arsenal vs Watford
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Arsenal have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Watford in a Premier League fixture tonight.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger will want his side to make sure they take all three points to keep up the pressure on league leaders Chelsea, who play Liverpool at Anfield later this evening. Arsenal currently sit in second spot in the Premier League standings.




To make sure Arsenal make no mistake against the Hornets, Wenger turns to Olivier Giroud up top, with Alex Iwobi, Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez all tucked in behind. Francis Coquelin and Aaron Ramsey line up in the heart of midfield, while Gabriel Paulista slots in at right-back; Hector Bellerin is on the bench.

From the bench, the Frenchman can call for Theo Walcott and Lucas Perez if he needs to throw further attackers into the fray.

 


Arsenal Team vs Watford

Cech, Paulista, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal, Coquelin, Ramsey, Iwobi, Ozil, Sanchez, Giroud

Substitutes: Ospina, Gibbs, Bellerin, Maitland-Niles, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Perez, Walcott
 