Go Ahead Eagles Striker Heading To Dundee

Henrik Ojamaa is heading to link up with Scottish Premiership side Dundee on loan for the remainder of the season.



The Estonia international striker is currently at Dutch outfit Go Ahead Eagles and technical director Dennis Bekking has confirmed the deal is set to go through.











Go Ahead Eagles only signed Ojamaa last summer and the Estonian put pen to paper on a contract running until the summer of 2018.



However, he is now heading to Scotland to link up with Dundee.





Ojamaa is no stranger to Scottish football as he had a spell at Motherwell between 2012 and 2013.