Hull City Not Chasing Nani Signature

Premier League strugglers Hull City are not interested in former Manchester United winger Nani, according to Sky Sports News HQ.



The Portuguese winger has been linked with a move back to the Premier League with the Tigers reportedly looking to secure his signature.











However, with the January transfer window approaching its final leg, Marco Silva's side have decided against any such deal in spite of them fighting to save their Premier League status.



Nani is currently at Spanish outfit Valencia for whom he signed last July on a three-year contract for a fee in the region of £7.2m.





The 30-year-old was snapped up by Sir Alex Ferguson from Sporting Lisbon back in 2007 and played for the Red Devils for the next eight seasons.

In between he played a total of 230 matches for the Manchester giants, scoring 40 goals and set up 73 more for his team-mates.



Nani was eventually sold to Fenerbahce in 2015 after spending a season on loan at his childhood club Sporting Lisbon.

