Hull City Putting Inter Defender Andrea Ranocchia Through Medical Paces

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter Milan defender Andrea Ranocchia, who had been strongly linked with Swansea City, has arrived at Hull City for a medical ahead of making a move to the KC Stadium on deadline day.



The 28-year-old defender’s stock at Inter has rapidly fallen over the last couple of seasons and he even spent the second half of the last campaign on loan at Sampdoria.











Things remained the same for him in the first half of this season too in terms of limited game time and he has been heavily linked with a move away from Inter this month.



And it seems his search for a new club is set to end on deadline day as according to Sky Italia, the player has arrived in England to undergo a medical with Premier League strugglers Hull City.





The Tigers have reached an agreement with Inter to sign Ranocchia on a loan deal and the player will sign a contract until the end of the season with Hull after a medical is successfully passed.

Hull boss Marco Silva is looking to bring in a number of players to the KC Stadium by the end of the window tonight and Ranocchia seems to be one of the first ones on his way to joining the club.



A former Inter captain, Ranocchia has made 175 appearances for the Nerazzurri and also has 21 caps to his name for Italy.

