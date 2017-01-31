Hull City Slap In Bid For Newcastle Target, Move Into Pole Position

Follow @insidefutbol





Hull City have moved into pole position for the signature of Newcastle United target and Angers forward Nicolas Pepe and the final decision will be made by the player.



The 21-year-old forward has been a subject of much conjecture over the last month or so as his performances have brought in the prying eyes of a few clubs in England and France.











Marseille and Lyon are in the chase for the Ivory Coast international and while Newcastle United have denied making any bid for the player, the Magpies retain an interest in the forward.



Hull have reportedly made a bid for the player and according to French outlet Foot Mercato, the Tigers have moved into pole position for his signature on deadline day.





The Premier League strugglers’ offer on the Angers’ table is claimed to be around €9m plus resale clauses and it has been suggested that the Ligue 1 club are expected to accept the bid.

And it seems with the two clubs expected to agree on a fee, the final call on his future will be made Pepe himself, who is yet to make any definitive decision on his future.



With only a few hours left in the window, Hull are hoping to convince the player soon and get him on a flight to England in order to carry out the formalities of a transfer.

